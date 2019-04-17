Comments
ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A Montgomery County man was arrested and charged Wednesday with distribution and possession of child pornography.
The suspect is identified as Andrzej Piwowarski, 43, of Montgomery County. He is charged with two counts of distribution of child pornography and seven counts of possession of child pornography.
Maryland State Police served a search warrant at Piwowarski’s home at around 5:10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police reviewed his electronic devices and found multiple child pornography files.
Piwowarski was arrested at his residence without incident and taken to the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack for processing.
