



The NFL has released its schedule for the 2019 season.

It was leaked early Wednesday that the Ravens will open their season against the Dolphins in Miami.

Awaiting NFL schedule announcement at 8pm- leaked earlier that RAVENS will open at MIAMI.

Ravens have played the Dolphins more than any non-division opponent.

15 meetings incl 2 playoff gms- 10 of those gms in So Fla.

Back your bags & sun screen. 🏈@WJZ — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) April 17, 2019

The Ravens’ schedule also features three primetime games, two of which are against the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots.

Baltimore will host the Patriots on Nov.3 and travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams on Nov. 25.

The Ravens will play four 2018 playoff teams over a five-game span starting in week seven.

Baltimore will take on Seattle, New England, Huston and Los Angeles during that span.

The Ravens will play three home games in December against the 49ers, Jets and Steelers.

Between weeks four and six, the Ravens will play three-consecutive division opponents. Cleveland on Sept. 29, Pittsburgh on Oct. 6 and Cincinnati on Oct. 13.

For the third straight year, the Ravens will close their regular season against the Steelers at home.

Below is a list of the Ravens’ 2019 home opponents:

Arizona Cardinals

Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals

New England Patriots

Houston Texans

San Francisco 49ers

New York Jets

Pittsburgh Steelers

Below is a list of the Ravens’ 2019 away opponents:

Miami Dolphins

Kansas City Chiefs

Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles Rams

Buffalo Bills

Cleveland Browns

You can catch 10 of the Ravens 2019 regular season games right here on WJZ.

