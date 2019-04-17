  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The NFL has released its schedule for the 2019 season.

It was leaked early Wednesday that the Ravens will open their season against the Dolphins in Miami.

The Ravens’ schedule also features three primetime games, two of which are against the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots.

Baltimore will host the Patriots on Nov.3 and travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams on Nov. 25.

The Ravens will play four 2018 playoff teams over a five-game span starting in week seven.

Baltimore will take on Seattle, New England, Huston and Los Angeles during that span.

The Ravens will play three home games in December against the 49ers, Jets and Steelers.

Between weeks four and six, the Ravens will play three-consecutive division opponents. Cleveland on Sept. 29, Pittsburgh on Oct. 6 and Cincinnati on Oct. 13.

For the third straight year, the Ravens will close their regular season against the Steelers at home.

Below is a list of the Ravens’ 2019 home opponents:

  • Arizona Cardinals
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • New England Patriots
  • Houston Texans
  • San Francisco 49ers
  • New York Jets
  • Pittsburgh Steelers

Below is a list of the Ravens’ 2019 away opponents:

  • Miami Dolphins
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Seattle Seahawks
  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Los Angeles Rams
  • Buffalo Bills
  • Cleveland Browns

You can catch 10 of the Ravens 2019 regular season games right here on WJZ.

