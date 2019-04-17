Comments
ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — Officers are currently on the scene of a shooting that occurred in Odenton.
Anne Arundel County Police said the shooting occurred in the area of 175 and Blue Water Blvd.
A shooting victim reportedly walked into an area medical center with what police said appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said this is an active scene, and to avoid the area.
This story is developing.
