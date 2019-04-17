Filed Under:Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland News, Odenton, Shooting


ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — Officers are currently on the scene of a shooting that occurred in Odenton.

Anne Arundel County Police said the shooting occurred in the area of 175 and Blue Water Blvd.

A shooting victim reportedly walked into an area medical center with what police said appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said this is an active scene, and to avoid the area.

This story is developing. 

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s