Filed Under:ATM theft, Baltimore, Baltimore County, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland News, Overlea


OVERLEA, Md. (WJZ) — The storefront of a Baltimore County 7-Eleven store was smashed in early Wednesday morning after suspects stole an ATM machine.

The break-in happened just before 2:30 a.m. in Overlea in the 7600 hundred block of Bel Air Road.

Police said the crime left a large hole in the front of the store after the intruders drove a truck through it.

No injuries were reported. The search for the suspects is ongoing.

