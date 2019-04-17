Comments
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Homicide detectives arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a homicide from December in Temple Hills.
Donnell Cato, of Temple Hills is charged with fatally shooting 25-year-old Brian Crayton Jr., of Waldorf.
On December 1, 2018 at around 2:15 a.m., officers were called to the 4000 block of Birchtree Lane in Temple Hills for a report of a shooting.
When they arrived, officers found Crayton suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police learned the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the acquaintances.
Cato is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. He is currently in custody in Washington, DC awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.
