BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police investigate two late night Tuesday shootings in which one man was killed.

The first shooting happened around 10:50 p.m. Officers responded to an area hospital after receiving a report of a walk-in shooting victim. A 19-year-old man had been shot in the chest.

The victim told police he was in the area of 33rd Street and Frisby when he heard three gunshots and realized he was shot.

The second shooting was around 11:17 p.m. Officers received a report of a man lying in the street at the intersection of Queensberry and Oakley Avenue.

Officers said the victim had been shot in the head and was unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about either of these shootings should contact police.