  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Crime, Baltimore Homicide, Baltimore Murder, Baltimore Police Department, Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police investigate two late night Tuesday shootings in which one man was killed.

The first shooting happened around 10:50 p.m. Officers responded to an area hospital after receiving a report of a walk-in shooting victim. A 19-year-old man had been shot in the chest.

The victim told police he was in the area of 33rd Street and Frisby when he heard three gunshots and realized he was shot.

The second shooting was around 11:17 p.m. Officers received a report of a man lying in the street at the intersection of Queensberry and Oakley Avenue.

Officers said the victim had been shot in the head and was unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about either of these shootings should contact police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s