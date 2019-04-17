Comments
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland now has EpiPens in all three of its dining halls.
In addition to the EpiPens at the dining halls, 42 staff members have been trained to use the potentially life-saving devices.
This move comes after the General Assembly passed a bill in October allowing universities to carry EpiPens.
The devices have been installed next to AED devices.
