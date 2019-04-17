Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A second vaccination clinic is open today in Baltimore County following the confirmation of a second measles case in Maryland.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A second vaccination clinic is open today in Baltimore County following the confirmation of a second measles case in Maryland.
The clinic is open at the Bais Yaakov School For The Girls on Smith Avenue until 3 p.m.
Health Officials Hold Vaccination Clinic Following Baltimore Co. Measles Case, Warning Public To Remain On High Alert
This comes after state health officials confirmed a second measles case in Maryland.
Both cases are from the same household and officials said their’s no evidence of an ongoing spread of measles here.
Both cases were contracted out of state in an area with an ongoing measles outbreak.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook