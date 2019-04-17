BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wednesday in the big town and life is heating up. The next couple of days are going to be well above normal and getting humid. I point this out because we are looking at a weekend that might begin with some severe weather. And then the weekend itself appears to be generally cloudy but with seasonal temps. It is the “generally cloudy” that has me bothered.

First of all it is Easter weekend. Secondly it is a Spring weekend. And as I look at a forecast of only hopeful slight clearing later Saturday, (after the potential of late Friday severe weather, lingering showers Saturday into the lunch hour), then an Easter Sunday with clouds and the chance of spotty showers, I gotta wonder if we are in for another Spring/Summer like last year. Lets hope not. But the continued “weekend rain scaries” are real.

Time will tell. In the meantime get your Easter finest ready. No reason not to. Never let weather get in the way of such a fine day.

MB!