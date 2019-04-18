SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police reported they arrested 107 people as part of an effort to lower the amount of active fugitive warrants in the lower Eastern Shore.
Police said “Operation: On The Lam[b],” was a joint effort between local law enforcement agencies in Maryland, Delaware and Virginia.
The initiative took place on April 9 and 11 and was a follow up to a February operation. 41 people were arrested in “Operation: Hide and Seek.” Police said it focused on “gathering information and identifying criminal gang members and suspects of open criminal investigations in Wicomico County.”
11 people were arrested who police said had suspected ties to organized gangs and 13 had out-of-state connections.
Among those arrested during “Operation: On The Lam[b]” were:
- Travis Sentell Corbin, 34, of Salisbury, Maryland. Charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance and felonious possession of firearms and related charges.
- Keshawn Ramier Purnell, 21, of Salisbury, Maryland. Charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. Purnell is also an associate of a local Blood gang faction.
- Samuel Armando Lipscomb, 38, of Salisbury, Maryland. Charged with second-degree escape. Lipscomb is also a known associate of the LMF (Loyalty Money Family) Blood Gang.
- Jeffery Serres, 41, of Salisbury, Maryland. Charged with multiple thefts, theft scheme, fourth-degree burglary and eluding law enforcement. Once apprehended, contact was made with numerous law enforcement agencies in Maryland and Delaware regarding over a dozen open investigations for burglary in the first, second and fourth degree with associated thefts of various degrees where Serres was the primary suspect.
- Andre Dewayne Nock, 39, of Pocomoke, Maryland. Charged with illegal possession of a firearm.
- Megan White, 25, of Ocean Pines, Maryland. Charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and paraphernalia.
- Alexander Moses, 34, of Salisbury, Maryland. Charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, felony theft, second-degree assault and controlled dangerous substance related charges.
- Cody Perry, 26, of Pittsville, Maryland. Charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and paraphernalia as well as theft.
- Kavon Randy Conquest, 18, of Delmar, Maryland. Charged with second-degree assault and a violation of probation on an intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance charge. Conquest is a validated Blood gang member through the Maryland State Police.