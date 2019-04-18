Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were injured and two families were displaced after a fire broke out Thursday morning at a Wilkens area apartment complex.
Firefighters were dispatched to the 4300 block of Alan Drive around 6:30 a.m. for a call of several people trapped on the second floor.
Firefighters rescued the trapped people and aggressively fought the blaze, calling it under control by 7 a.m.
Two young women were taken to University of Maryland Medical Center for treatment. One had minor injuries and one with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
The American Red Cross is helping the six people displaced.
Two cats died in the fire.
Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental and started on a stovetop in one of the upper story apartments.
