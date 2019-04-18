BREAKINGMueller Report Released; Special Counsel Examined 10 Instances Of Potential Obstruction
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Accidental Fire, Baltimore County Fire, Local TV, Talkers, Wilkens area


BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were injured and two families were displaced after a fire broke out Thursday morning at a Wilkens area apartment complex.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 4300 block of Alan Drive around 6:30 a.m. for a call of several people trapped on the second floor.

Firefighters rescued the trapped people and aggressively fought the blaze, calling it under control by 7 a.m.

Two young women were taken to University of Maryland Medical Center for treatment. One had minor injuries and one with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The American Red Cross is helping the six people displaced.

Two cats died in the fire.

Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental and started on a stovetop in one of the upper story apartments.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s