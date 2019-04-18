Comments
SILVER SPRING (WJZ) — Investigators in Montgomery County are trying to figure out what sparked a house fire that left a man in critical condition Thursday morning.
The flames broke out early in the morning along the 2300 block of Dexter Avenue in Silver Spring.
Officials said the fire spread after a couch caught fire on the first floor.
A dog died of smoke inhalation.
A firefighter was also hurt but is expected to be okay.
