



New criminal penalties are being put into place for people who engage in cyberbullying.

Grace’s Law 2.0 was signed into law Thursday.

The bill is named for 15-year-old Grace McComas who was driven to take her own life by cyberbullies.

Christine McComas, Grace’s mother, was in Annapolis to see the completion of a seven-year mission in memory of her daughter.

“We’re enacting Grace’s Law 2.0, the first legislation of its kind in America which increases penalties for cyberbullying,” Gov. Larry Hogan said.

It was Easter Sunday, seven years ago, when 15-year-old Grace McComas succumbed to social media messages telling her to kill herself.

The bill signed on Thursday eliminates weaknesses in the existing law and increases penalties for cyber assaults on victims 18 and younger to up to three years and a $10,000 fine.

That applies to bullying, suicide baiting, and sextortion, all of which continues Thursday.

“Unfortunately, we have something going on near where I live right now where a disabled child’s face was superimposed on a porn video,” Christine McComas said. “This happened in middle school. We’re talking sixth, seventh and eighth graders and it was passed around for months on Snapchat. There will be penalties for that kind of behavior.”

The bill passed both chambers unanimously.

“Nobody wants their child, their grandchild, a little one bullied to the point where you consider taking your life,” Senate President Mike Miller said.

There were 195 bills were signed Thursday. The first bill signing since the death of House Speaker Michael Busch.

