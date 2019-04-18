ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan signed legislation to overhaul the University of Maryland Medical System board of directors, in response to business dealings within the board the prompted public outcry last month.
House Bill 1498, sponsored by the late Speaker Michael Busch, is one of the 195 bills the governor signed Thursday alongside Senate President Thomas “Mike” Miller and Speaker Pro Tem Adrienne Jones.
“Today, we are enacting sweeping changes to bring much-needed reforms and transparency to the University of Maryland Medical System board,” said Governor Hogan. “UMMS is an institution near and dear to the hearts of many Marylanders, myself included. There cannot even be the appearance of impropriety from those connected with the hospital system, especially in positions of such importance.”
The reforms come after questionable financial dealings involving UMMS board members were uncovered, specifically at first dealings with Mayor Catherine Pugh and her “Healthy Holly” LLC, while she was a member on the board herself.
