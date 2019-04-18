Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan signed an executive order Thursday calling for the Maryland General Assembly to convene a special session on May 1.
The session will allow the House of Delegates to elect a successor to the late Speaker Michael Busch.
“It is my solemn duty to call a special session of the General Assembly in order to elect a successor to Speaker Busch,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “As we close a significant chapter in our state’s history, we will continue the critical work that Mike Busch dedicated so much of his life to doing.”
There are officially three people vying to succeed Busch. Democratic Del. Dereck Davis of Prince George’s County and Democratic Del. Maggie McIntosh will campaign for the job. Del. Adrienne Jones of Baltimore County are all in the running.
