BREAKINGMueller Report Released; Special Counsel Examined 10 Instances Of Potential Obstruction
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, BSO, Entertainment, Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr., Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Music


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will not perform next Friday with Leslie Odom, Jr., due to a scheduling conflict.

He will, however, be up with the BSO on July 5.

The artist had to postpone the performance but will make it there July 5 at 8 p.m.

The BSO is contacting all ticket holders for this performance. Patrons can use their original tickets for the new concert date or contact the BSO Ticket Office at TicketOffice@BSOmusic.org or 410.783.8000.

And if you didn’t get your tickets the first time around, there’s still hope! Additional tickets are currently on sale for the July 5 performance.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s