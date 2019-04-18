Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will not perform next Friday with Leslie Odom, Jr., due to a scheduling conflict.
He will, however, be up with the BSO on July 5.
The artist had to postpone the performance but will make it there July 5 at 8 p.m.
The BSO is contacting all ticket holders for this performance. Patrons can use their original tickets for the new concert date or contact the BSO Ticket Office at TicketOffice@BSOmusic.org or 410.783.8000.
And if you didn’t get your tickets the first time around, there’s still hope! Additional tickets are currently on sale for the July 5 performance.
