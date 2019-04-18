Filed Under:Isis, Rondell Henry, Terror Attack, terror plot, the national harbor

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man accused of planning an Islamic State-inspired attack at a shopping and entertainment complex near Washington is due back in court later this month for his arraignment.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas DiGirolamo is scheduled to preside over the April 29 arraignment for 28-year-old Rondell Henry at the federal courthouse in Greenbelt, Maryland.

DiGirolamo previously ordered Henry detained on a charge of driving a stolen vehicle across state lines.
Police arrested Henry on March 28 after finding a U-Haul van he allegedly stole and parked at the National Harbor. Authorities say Henry told investigators he planned to carry out a truck attack similar to one that killed dozens of people in Nice, France, in 2016.

A defense attorney urged the magistrate to be skeptical of authorities’ claims.

