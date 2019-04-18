



With the Mueller special counsel report finally out, some Maryland lawmakers have put in their two cents about the release of the Mueller report, and what the government’s next steps should be.

The resounding call: more transparency, and put Mueller in front of Congress to testify.

Mueller Report: Justice Department Releases Special Counsel Report

Rep. Elijah Cummings, Chairman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, issued the following statement on the release of the redacted version of Special Counsel Mueller’s report:

“The President and his Attorney General expect the American people to be blind to what we can now see. This report catalogues in excruciating detail a proliferation of lies by the President to the American people, as well as his incessant and repeated efforts to encourage others to lie. Contrary to Attorney General Barr’s attempts at misdirection, it is crystal clear from the report that the Justice Department’s policy against indicting a sitting President played a key role in Special Counsel Mueller’s analysis—in fact, it is the very first point in the obstruction section of his report. Unfortunately, we still have only part of the story, and Congress must subpoena the full report and all underlying documents.”

Both Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland) and Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Maryland) both called for Robert Mueller to testify before Congress.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland) said he believes Attorney General William Barr made “political determination to help President Trump”, not a legal one.

It’s no wonder why—as shown here—AG Barr dodged all my question about obstruction of justice. After reading the Mueller report, it’s clear that Barr made political determination to help President Trump, not a legal one. Special Counsel Mueller needs to testify before Congress. pic.twitter.com/CgxROGvnJc — Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) April 18, 2019

Sen. Cardin also called for the American people to read the report for themselves and draw their own conclusions.

Reading through the #MuellerReport now. His words are speaking volumes but we also need to hear from him directly. Robert Mueller should testify before the House and Senate soon. — Senator Ben Cardin (@SenatorCardin) April 18, 2019

