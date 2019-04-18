



Maryland saw a warm and muggy day on Thursday which may set the stage for strong storms on Friday.

Thursday night, Maryland will see increasing clouds with a low of around 62 degrees. South wind will stay around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday, showers are likely with a possible thunderstorm, followed by showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some of these storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain.

The temperature will top out around 76 degrees on Friday.

Friday night, showers and thunderstorms before midnight are possible, with the potential of another thunderstorm after midnight.

On #WJZ chance of storms on Friday afternoon and evening. pic.twitter.com/DPoo3ZRwef — Bob Turk WJZ-TV 13 (@TurkWJZ) April 17, 2019

Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain.

Rainfall amounts could total between 3/4 and 1 inch.

Flash Flood Watch for Washington, Frederick, Carroll, Baltimore, Prince Georges, Anne Arundel and Charles County in MD until 5:00am Saturday. #WJZ #mdwx — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) April 18, 2019

A flash flood watch is in effect until 5 a.m. on Saturday for the following counties:

Anne Arundel Co.

Baltimore Co.

Carroll Co.

Charles Co.

Frederick Co.

Prince George’s Co.

Washington Co.

Continue to stay with WJZ for your latest weather forecast.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook