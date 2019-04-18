BREAKINGMueller Report Released; Special Counsel Examined 10 Instances Of Potential Obstruction
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:30 PMLife in Pieces
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland Weather, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland saw a warm and muggy day on Thursday which may set the stage for strong storms on Friday.

Thursday night, Maryland will see increasing clouds with a low of around 62 degrees. South wind will stay around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday, showers are likely with a possible thunderstorm, followed by showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some of these storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain.

The temperature will top out around 76 degrees on Friday.

Friday night, showers and thunderstorms before midnight are possible, with the potential of another thunderstorm after midnight.

Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain.

Rainfall amounts could total between 3/4 and 1 inch.

A flash flood watch is in effect until 5 a.m. on Saturday for the following counties:

  • Anne Arundel Co.
  • Baltimore Co.
  • Carroll Co.
  • Charles Co.
  • Frederick Co.
  • Prince George’s Co.
  • Washington Co.

Continue to stay with WJZ for your latest weather forecast. 

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s