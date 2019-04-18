BREAKINGMueller Report Released; Special Counsel Examined 10 Instances Of Potential Obstruction
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The head of the Maryland Transportation Authority has abruptly resigned.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that no reason for his departure was publicly released.

Kevin C. Reigrut oversaw the state’s eight toll facilities. He led the 1,700-employee agency since January 2017.

Agency spokeswoman Cheryl Sparks said Chief Operating Officer John O’Neill will serve as acting executive director.

Sparks declined to answer questions about the reasons for Reigrut’s resignation. His biography was removed from the authority’s website.

The Daily Record first reported the news of Reigrut’s departure.

Under Reigrut’s leadership, the authority eliminated a $7.50 fee imposed on new customers of the state’s E-ZPass program.

Reigrut said it was meant to boost electronic payments as Maryland explored a cashless system.

