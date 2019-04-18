



There is a growing concern in Maryland after a third case of measles was confirmed Wednesday.

Health officials have been pushing to vaccinate to try and slow the spread of the disease, especially as two religious holidays approach, which could prompt travel to other affected areas.

With people specifically planning to travel for Passover and Easter, there is a risk that they could be exposed to measles in other states where there are outbreaks.

“I’m very concerned now,” said Mordecahi Goldstein, with Seven Mile Market.

The alert was issued just before the two major religious holidays has him questioning his Passover travel plans.

“That made me think I’ve got to get vaccinated because Passover is coming. I’m going up to New York to my sister, and my sister is pregnant,” Goldstein said.

Health officials, in an attempt to get the vaccine out more, held two free clinics in the last week.

“Typically, 7-10 days is when it starts working, and then it’s effective from there on out,” said Dr. Scott Krugman, Vice Chair of Pediatrics at Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.

He said that gives a 90 to 93 percent chance of immunity.

The second dose, bumps that to 97 percent.

Dr. Krugman said if someone were to travel to an area with an outbreak and was exposed, they do have a short window to get the vaccine and it will begin working.

But he said start with a phone call to a physician.

“Our goal with this is to limit the exposure, limit the spread, and by doing so and being aware of what you’ve been exposed to or what you’ve exposed others to, will help a lot,” He said.

Health officials want people to know if you think you’ve been exposed, don’t go to the hospital. They ask you call your doctor and go from there.

