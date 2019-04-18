BREAKINGMueller Report Released; Special Counsel Examined 10 Instances Of Potential Obstruction
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A person was struck and killed by an Amtrak train earlier Thursday morning, Amtrak and Baltimore City Fire confirm.

Amtrak said a person was trespassing on the tracks when they were hit by Amtrak Acela Express train 2160, which was traveling from Washington, D.C. to Boston.

They said there were no injuries to the 185 passengers on board or crew members.

The Amtrak Police Department is working with the Baltimore City Police Department to investigate the incident.

Amtrak Northeast Regional train 174 is also currently stopped as a result of the incident, they said.

