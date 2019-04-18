Comments
WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — Another porch thief is on the loose in Windsor Mill, after a package was stolen last Tuesday.
Police released surveillance video showing the suspect stealing a package on someone’s porch in the 7500 block of Heatherfield Drive.
The suspect is seen walking away first to make sure no one is watching, then walks back to the porch and steals a large package from the front steps.
Police believe the suspect lives in the area where he committed the burglary and theft as he approached and left on foot.
If you may have seen this man walking around the area with a large package, or if you recognize this thief and can help identify him, contact Officer Vitacco at the Woodlawn Precinct by calling 410-887-1340.
