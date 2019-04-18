



President Trump once again, took to Twitter to express his feelings on the Mueller report.

Attorney General William Barr is set to release the long-anticipated report by special counsel Robert Mueller on Russian interference in the 2016 election. Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein are holding a press conference to discuss the report’s release.

Mueller Report: Special Counsel Examined 10 Instances Of Potential Obstruction, Barr Says

Meanwhile, before the report had been released- President Trump released his own reactions.

The president has used Game of Thrones in the past, but this time he directly called out Democrats for what he has long called a “witch hunt”.

“No collusion. No obstruction. For the haters and the radical left Democrats,” Trump tweeted. “GAME OVER”

While it hasn’t been confirmed if the president is an actual diehard Game of Thrones fan, or if he can legally use the trademark to post Game of Thrones’ font, style, etc., we can safely assume he’s embraced the meme culture.

This previous tweet teased sanctions referring to new sanctions against Iran in November. The tweet received mixed reviews.

HBO expressed their discontent with the use of their iconic logo, not directly responding back to the president, but tweeting on their own account for the world to see.

How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki? — House Box Office (@HBO) November 2, 2018

No Game of Thrones cast members have responded to the most recent “Game Over” tweet yet.

The report will be delivered on CDs to Capitol Hill at 11 a.m. before being posted publicly on the special counsel’s website, Barr said.

