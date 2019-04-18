Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti donated $100,000 to help rebuild the three predominantly African American churches destroyed by arson.
A GoFundMe created last week soared to its goal of nearly $2 million in less than 36 hours, after the appeal was widely spread on social media.
All the money raised will be split among the three destroyed churches.
The man accused of setting each of the fires plead not guilty, he remains in jail awaiting trial.
