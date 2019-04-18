Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 27-year-old Baltimore man was charged in the murder of his 60-year-old father after a family dispute.
Ruben Jackson Jr. allegedly killed Ruben Jackson Sr. on April 14.
Officers were called to a home in the 5800 block of Halwyn Avenue Sunday around 2 p.m. to investigate a report of an unresponsive male.
They found Ruben Jackson Sr. suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Ruben Jackson Jr. was charged with first- and second-degree murder and forst- and second-degree assault.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.
