BREAKINGMueller Report Released; Special Counsel Examined 10 Instances Of Potential Obstruction
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Ruben Jackson Jr. Ruben Jackson Sr, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 27-year-old Baltimore man was charged in the murder of his 60-year-old father after a family dispute.

Ruben Jackson Jr. allegedly killed Ruben Jackson Sr. on April 14.

Officers were called to a home in the 5800 block of Halwyn Avenue Sunday around 2 p.m.  to investigate a report of an unresponsive male.

They found Ruben Jackson Sr. suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Ruben Jackson Jr. was charged with first- and second-degree murder and forst- and second-degree assault.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s