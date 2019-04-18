BREAKINGMueller Report Released; Special Counsel Examined 10 Instances Of Potential Obstruction
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Cocaine, dope, Drug bust, Fentanyl, Guns, Local TV, Maryland, South Baltimore


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A drug bust turns up cocaine, dope, fentanyl and guns in South Baltimore on Wednesday.

Officers served a search and seizure warrant Wednesday night in the 4200 of Morrison Street.

Six people are under arrest and officers uncovered dozens of guns, with many loaded with several magazines on hand.

Drug paraphernalia was also found. Charges are pending.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s