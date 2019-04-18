Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A drug bust turns up cocaine, dope, fentanyl and guns in South Baltimore on Wednesday.
Officers served a search and seizure warrant Wednesday night in the 4200 of Morrison Street.
Six people are under arrest and officers uncovered dozens of guns, with many loaded with several magazines on hand.
Drug paraphernalia was also found. Charges are pending.
