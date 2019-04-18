Comments
CAROLINE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Deputy State Fire Marshals have charged a Denton juvenile in connection with a historic schoolhouse fire that occurred on April 16.
The 17-year-old male teen from Denton was charged Thursday morning with second-degree arson, second-degree burglary, malicious burning first degree, and malicious destruction of property.
On April 16 at around 10:11 p.m., the Denton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Lincoln Street after a passerby saw a fire at a historic school house owned by the Prince Hall Grand Lodge Masons.
The structure had a total of $105,000 in damage and was extinguished by 40 firefighters in less than an hour.
There were no injuries in the incident.
The teen confessed and confirmed he lived near the fire. The juvenile was later released to his grandmother.
