



Family and friends of 22-year-old Tyrique Hudson, a software engineer who was murdered in his Glen Burnie apartment complex, are calling for answers after a judge denied him a petition for a peace order against his killer.

Hudson was murdered on Monday in Glen Burnie by his downstairs neighbor James Verombeck, according to police.

Manhunt Suspect Charged In Fatal Glen Burnie Shooting

Court documents suggest that Hudson had feared for his safety.

Hudson had filed a petition for a peace order in February, but it was denied by Judge Patterson Russell, citing that he could not meet the burden of proof.

“I feel like they’ve failed my son,” Tonya Burch, Hudson’s mother, said. “They failed me. He had a bright and promising future.”

Hudson said Verombeck threatened him as he was taking out the trash, gesturing a throat slash.

Judge Denied Petition For Peace Order Sought By Victim In Glen Burnie Murder

Hudson had just graduated from North Carolina A&T before he started a job at Northrop Grumman in Annapolis.

His boss described him as, “a promising engineer with enthusiasm and willingness to help anyone.”

“Incredulous to know that someone like him could be taken away from us in, you know, the twinkle of an eye,” Joe Davis, a family friend, said. “Sadness definitely evolves me.”

Russell is on a temporary assignment in Anne Arundel County as the State’s Court of Appeals is considering whether or not she should be suspended.

Late last year, The Commission on Judicial Disabilities recommended that Russell be suspended six months.

“The courts in Maryland, somebody who is in positions of authority, need to answer questions to his family,” Davis said.

Hudson’s funeral service will be held next Saturday in his hometown of Wilson, North Carolina.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook