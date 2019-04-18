



A group of protestors are reportedly shouting anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric on Towson University’s campus, according to the Towerlight, Towson University’s student newspaper.

Towson University Police and Baltimore County Police are monitoring the protest.

Towson we have a problem…. pic.twitter.com/ylkB5aZ1oW — NaeeBby ✨🧚🏾‍♀️ (@lordnaeski__) April 18, 2019

The University said Towson University Police was notified early Thursday that an external group of protestors had plans to exercise free speech on campus, the University said in a tweet.

Earlier today @TowsonTUPD was notified that an external group of protesters had plans to “exercise free speech” on our campus. — Towson University (@TowsonU) April 18, 2019

Towson University relocated and isolated the group the public right of way, and communicated to the Baltimore County Police Department.

TUPD relocated and isolated the group the public right of way, communicated to Baltimore County Police Department, and continues to monitor and ensure the safety of our campus community members. — Towson University (@TowsonU) April 18, 2019

TU said that “It remains committed to upholding our values toward a diverse and inclusive campus.”

Students pushed back against the anti-LGBTQ+ protestors as it went on.

@TowsonU students push back against Anti-LGBTQ protestors on college grounds pic.twitter.com/EqFyaod4mj — Kerry Ingram (@Glaminista08) April 18, 2019

More flags and signs pic.twitter.com/YxSGeBZy0V — Tim Klapac (@pacofkla) April 18, 2019

Students bring out flag of Israel in front of the group promoting anti-LGBTQ rhetoric pic.twitter.com/FYHnTwjpjE — Tim Klapac (@pacofkla) April 18, 2019

This story is developing. Continue to stay with WJZ for the latest.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook