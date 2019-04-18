BREAKINGMueller Report Released; Special Counsel Examined 10 Instances Of Potential Obstruction
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    6:00 PMWJZ News @ 6PM
    6:30 PMWJZ News @ 6:30PM
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Local TV, Talkers, Towson University


TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A group of protestors are reportedly shouting anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric on Towson University’s campus, according to the Towerlight, Towson University’s student newspaper.

Towson University Police and Baltimore County Police are monitoring the protest.

The University said Towson University Police was notified early Thursday that an external group of protestors had plans to exercise free speech on campus, the University said in a tweet.

Towson University relocated and isolated the group the public right of way, and communicated to the Baltimore County Police Department.

TU said that “It remains committed to upholding our values toward a diverse and inclusive campus.”

Photo Courtesy Of: Rob Taylor

Students pushed back against the anti-LGBTQ+ protestors as it went on.

This story is developing. Continue to stay with WJZ for the latest.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s