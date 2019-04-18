Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A group of protestors are reportedly shouting anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric on Towson University’s campus, according to the Towerlight, Towson University’s student newspaper.
Towson University Police and Baltimore County Police are monitoring the protest.
The University said Towson University Police was notified early Thursday that an external group of protestors had plans to exercise free speech on campus, the University said in a tweet.
Towson University relocated and isolated the group the public right of way, and communicated to the Baltimore County Police Department.
TU said that “It remains committed to upholding our values toward a diverse and inclusive campus.”
Students pushed back against the anti-LGBTQ+ protestors as it went on.
