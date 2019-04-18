



A panel of three judges denied a request for a reduced sentence for two parents convicted of six counts of neglect of their children.

Judge Thomas Stansfield sentenced Paul Trapani and Melissa Trapani to 30 years in the Division of Corrections after being convicted of six counts of neglect of their six children.

Paul Trapani had a Three-Judge Panel Review of Sentence where he was asked different judges to reduce his sentence.

Melissa Trapani had the same hearing where she was asked the same panel of judges to release her from jail.

Thursday, the State’s Attorney’s Office received the written opinion from the three-judge panel that states:

“After careful consideration of the egregious nature of the offenses, the conduct of the Defendant, and the mitigation presented, the Panel concludes that the sentence imposed by Judge Stansfield was justified by all of the circumstances. Defendant’s Application for Review of Sentence is DENIED.”

The defendants’ six children were removed from the home on Nov. 7, 2014, as they were living in deplorable conditions.

The entire surface of some of the children’s bedroom was covered in trash, rotting food and dirty clothes and nine dogs were inside crates littered with animal feces and urine.

In a room near the kitchen, investigators found two young children locked inside a room with a door with wooden bars nailed to the top that resembled a cage. The walls, windows and floors of the room were also covered in feces.

A 7-year-old child was naked with feces matted in her hair and a 5-year-old boy was wearing only a diaper. The children were non-verbal and did not respond to their own names.

State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo said:

“We are pleased that three other judges agreed with the sentences imposed by Judge Thomas F. Stansfield. Certainly, the facts and circumstances of the Defendants’ crimes warranted the maximum sentence. We hope that these children are now able to overcome this severe neglect and live safe and productive lives.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook