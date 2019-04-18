



A University of Maryland student is desperate to find her father’s wedding band after it fell somewhere on campus.

Freshman Molly Bolyard, of Baltimore, tweeted asking campus staff, students and visitors to be on the lookout for the ring she lost sometime Wednesday.

Her dad passed away when Molly was seven and her mother gave it to her for her 18th birthday.

Someone please help: I’m a freshman @UofMaryland in College Park. Sometime today, my necklace broke off that had my dad’s wedding band on it. He passed away when I was 7 and my mom gave it to me for my 18th birthday. If you come across it pls reach out 😔♥️ @umterps — Molly (@BolyardMolly) April 17, 2019

Molly retraced her steps to WJZ: ” I left Ellicott community crossed the street toward the stadium then headed for Edward St. John Building passing the baseball field and crossing the quad in front of Hornbake Library. I ended up spending most of the morning at ESJ but headed back to the Diner in Ellicott Community for lunch before heading back the same way toward my next class when I stopped in ESJ again when I realized it was gone.”

She’s worried that with all the campus tours and admitted students events happening on campus Wednesday, the ring may have rolled off her direct path and won’t be easy to find.

I can only find a few screenshots of friends pics and I mostly repeatedly walk from north campus to esj or the chem building pic.twitter.com/78OEatchwj — Molly (@BolyardMolly) April 18, 2019

But Molly’s hopeful she will find the ring.

Since she tweeted Wednesday more than 1,200 people have retweeted her, including the University of Maryland Police.

“I can’t believe so many people have reached out to me asking questions, sharing stories, and telling me they’ll keep an eye out,” she said. “I’m incredibly grateful for that.”

If you find the ring call University Police or reach out to Molly on Twitter @BolyardMolly

