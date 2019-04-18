Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A warm front crossed the region later this morning, and put us squarely in a summer-like air mass.
A very mild night will be followed by a warm and rather humid Friday. Showers and thunderstorms will be developing during the day and will continue into the evening.
Some of the storms may become severe with heavy rain, damaging winds and hail.
A tornado is also possible in some place during the late afternoon. We are under a flash flood watch all day tomorrow, as many storms may produce heavy rain amounts.
The weather will remain rather unsettled all weekend, with a few more showers on Saturday and again on Sunday.
Be safe and we will keep you up to date with regard to any warnings that are issued. Bob Turk
