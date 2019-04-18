GAMBRILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A 21-year-old Gambrills woman was charged for prostitution Wednesday, police said.
Anne Arundel County Police received complaints during the month of April for possible prostitution activity in the 2300 block of Mt. Tabor Road in Gambrills.
Police found a woman advertising on an internet website for the purposes of prostitution in the area of the complaint.
Detectives contacted the phone number on the advertisement on April 17 and set up a meeting with the woman.
The undercover detective was directed to the above address, where the woman, identified as Brianna Hubbard, of Gambrills, met the undercover detective on the side of the road and entered the detective’s vehicle.
Hubbard then confirmed her intent to perform sexual acts in exchange for money, police said.
She was then arrested, taken to Western District and charged with prostitution offenses.
