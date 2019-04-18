BREAKINGMueller Report Released; Special Counsel Examined 10 Instances Of Potential Obstruction
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Gambrills, Maryland, Maryland News, online prostitution, Prostitution


GAMBRILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A 21-year-old Gambrills woman was charged for prostitution Wednesday, police said.

Anne Arundel County Police received complaints during the month of April for possible prostitution activity in the 2300 block of Mt. Tabor Road in Gambrills.

Police found a woman advertising on an internet website for the purposes of prostitution in the area of the complaint.

Detectives contacted the phone number on the advertisement on April 17 and set up a meeting with the woman.

The undercover detective was directed to the above address, where the woman, identified as Brianna Hubbard, of Gambrills, met the undercover detective on the side of the road and entered the detective’s vehicle.

Hubbard then confirmed her intent to perform sexual acts in exchange for money, police said.

She was then arrested, taken to Western District and charged with prostitution offenses.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s