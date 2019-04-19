WJZ WEATHERTornado And Flash Flood Watches In Effect For Parts Of Maryland
HAMPSTEAD, Md. (WJZ) — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Gross Mill Road that left an 18-year-old hospitalized on Thursday.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, along with emergency rescue crews from Baltimore and Carroll Counties, responded to the 4600 block of Gross Mill Road around 9:38 a.m. on Thursday for a report of a single-vehicle collision with entrapment.

When officials arrived, they found a gray 2008 Ford Escape which had left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, Dylan Brown, 18, of Manchester, was extricated from car by rescue crews and transported to Shock Trauma by a Hampstead medical unit.

Brown was listed in critical condition when he arrived at Shock Trauma.

Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to call 410-386-5900.

