Comments
HAMPSTEAD, Md. (WJZ) — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Gross Mill Road that left an 18-year-old hospitalized on Thursday.
HAMPSTEAD, Md. (WJZ) — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Gross Mill Road that left an 18-year-old hospitalized on Thursday.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, along with emergency rescue crews from Baltimore and Carroll Counties, responded to the 4600 block of Gross Mill Road around 9:38 a.m. on Thursday for a report of a single-vehicle collision with entrapment.
When officials arrived, they found a gray 2008 Ford Escape which had left the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver, Dylan Brown, 18, of Manchester, was extricated from car by rescue crews and transported to Shock Trauma by a Hampstead medical unit.
Brown was listed in critical condition when he arrived at Shock Trauma.
Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to call 410-386-5900.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook