Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating the shooting of a Baltimore man Thursday night.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating the shooting of a Baltimore man Thursday night.
Officers responded to the 1500 block of Kenhill Avenue around 10:57 p.m. and found an 18-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Citywide Shooting detectives responded and assumed control of the investigation. Detectives learned the victim was shot in the 2800 block of East Oliver Street and ran to Kenhill Avenue to get help.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook