REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a couple who burglarized a home in the 2400 block of Long Ride Road in Reisterstown last month.
The couple was captured on a doorbell surveillance system that alerted the homeowner to their presence.
A male suspect approached the front door with a dog following him while a female suspect entered the home through an unlocked door on the other side of the house.
The burglars left the location empty-handed. They were confronted by the homeowner remotely through the surveillance system.
Police said it is possible that the suspects may reside locally due to the fact that they appear to have been walking and had their dog with them at the time of the burglary.
If you recognize either of these suspects contact the Baltimore County Police Burglary Unit by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook