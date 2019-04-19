Comments
Target Counties:
Baltimore (WJZ)– A flash flood watch will go into effect from noon today through late tonight.
Showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected to overspread the region by this afternoon and continue through this evening before departing late tonight.
Repetitive storms and multiple rounds of heavy rain may result in rainfall amounts which could exceed 3 inches locally.
Anne Arundel
Carroll
Central and Southeast Howard
Central and Southeast Montgomery
Charles
Frederick
Northern Baltimore
Northwest Harford
Northwest Howard
Northwest Montgomery
Prince Georges
Southeast Harford
Southern Baltimore
Washington