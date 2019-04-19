



A fourth measles case is now confirmed in Maryland.

The case also originated from the Pikesville area.

Measles Cases Prompts Travel Concerns As Passover, Easter Holidays Approach

The Maryland Department of Health wants to inform anyone who visited 4000 Old Court Rd in Pikesville on Tuesday, April 16 from 9:15 a.m. till 12:30 p.m. that they may have been exposed to measles. Individuals who may have been exposed at additional locations are being notified directly.

Measles cases in Maryland have been localized to a small geographic area within zip codes 21208, 21209 and 21215.

The first two cases were within a family, however, a third case was not from someone within the same home.

The exposures also include two grocery store locations in Pikesville:

Market Maven (1630 Reisterstown Rd, Pikesville) on Sunday, April 14 from 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Seven Mile Market (201 Reisterstown Rd, Pikesville) on Sunday, April 14 from 12:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

“While the outbreak is currently localized to a small area of the state, the best way to prevent measles in Maryland, or anywhere people might travel, is through vaccination,” said Deputy Secretary for Public Health Frances B. Phillips, RN, MHA. “We continue to encourage all Marylanders to get vaccinated or check with their health care providers to ensure they and their families are up-to-date on vaccinations.”

If you’re healthy and are already vaccinated with two doses of the MMR vaccination, no further action is needed.

However, if you have a weakened immune system but are vaccinated, you should still call your doctor and tell them you may have been exposed.

MDH also suggests the following to people who think they may have been exposed:

If you know you have NOT received two doses of MMR vaccine, or if you aren’t sure whether or not you have received two doses of MMR vaccine, call your health care provider right away to determine next steps since you might need a dose of MMR vaccine or a medication called immune globulin

received two doses of MMR vaccine, or if you aren’t sure whether or not you have received two doses of MMR vaccine, call your health care provider right away to determine next steps since you might need a dose of MMR vaccine or a medication called immune globulin Monitor for possible symptoms of measles, such as fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and rash, and call your health care provider before visiting their office so they can make special arrangements to evaluate you, if needed, without putting other patients and medical office staff at risk

Learn more about the measles cases in Maryland here.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook