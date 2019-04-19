



In the midst of Holy Week, Paris continues to grapple with tragedy.

Flames ripped through the Notre Dame Cathedral, and officials said that it could take years to rebuild the damage.

Officials also said it may have been a computer glitch that started the fire.

Prosecutors are looking into whether an electrical short circuit sparked the fire, but the cathedral’s rector said that it may have been a computer glitch.

Notre Dame Cathedral was undergoing extensive renovations at the time of the fire. Officials currently believe the fire was accidental as they continue to assess the rest of the cathedral.

“For the Paris Fire Brigade, it’s a case of monitoring the building,” an official said. “It’s a case of monitoring the hot spots that could still be in the structure and pile of debris that has accumulated in the vault.”

In Baltimore, St. Mary’s Seminary and University are still trying to come to grips with the damage that occurred at Notre Dame Cathedral.

“When I saw the pictures, it was kind of devastating,” Father Phillip Brown, of St. Mary’s Seminary and University in Baltimore, said. “I’m not generally an emotional person, but I found myself crying.”

Brown said the message of Holy Week is about people’s faith being shaken, and that despite the devastation, hope still remains.

“We think the other side of that tragedy is the renewal of the life of faith and the life of the church,” he said.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook