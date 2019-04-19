NORTH EAST, Md. (WJZ) — A 50-year-old North East man was arrested on drugs and weapons charges.
Maryland State Police charged Jesse Hyman intent to distribute heroin/fentanyl mix and methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances, five counts of possession of controlled dangerous substances, possession of a firearm in a drug-trafficking crime, illegal possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.
Hyman is being held in Cecil County without bond.
State police investigators served a search warrant on Hyman’s residence as a part of their investigation into him.
Troopers recovered the following from Hyman’s home, police said:
- Methamphetamine
- Heroin and fentanyl
- Prescription medications
- Crack cocaine
- Marijuana
- Raven Arms .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol and ammunition
- Cash
Hyman was prohibited from possessing firearms for numerous convictions.
