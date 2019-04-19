WJZ WEATHERTornado And Flash Flood Watches In Effect For Parts Of Maryland
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Cecil County, Drug bust, Local TV, North East, Talkers


NORTH EAST, Md. (WJZ) — A 50-year-old North East man was arrested on drugs and weapons charges.

Maryland State Police charged Jesse Hyman intent to distribute heroin/fentanyl mix and methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances, five counts of possession of controlled dangerous substances, possession of a firearm in a drug-trafficking crime, illegal possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

Hyman is being held in Cecil County without bond.

Jesse Hyman. Courtesy; MSP

State police investigators served a search warrant on Hyman’s residence as a part of their investigation into him.

Drugs found inside Hyman’s home by state police.

Troopers recovered the following from Hyman’s home, police said:

  • Methamphetamine
  • Heroin and fentanyl
  • Prescription medications
  • Crack cocaine
  • Marijuana
  • Raven Arms .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol and ammunition
  • Cash

Hyman was prohibited from possessing firearms for numerous convictions.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s