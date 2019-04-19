Comments
DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A 40-year-old man is being charged in the fatal shooting of Gerrard Eugene Taylor.
Dwayne Kenneth Taylor, of no relation, was charged with the first-degree murder Gerrard Eugene Taylor.
Police responded to the 400 block of Avondale Road in Dundalk on March 27. The victim was lying unconscious in the alley and was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuires.
Two days later 27-year-old Gerrard Eugene Taylor was pronounced dead.
Police believe the two men were involved in a physical altercation on a previous occasion and the shooting was retaliation.
