Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A flash flood watch will go into effect from noon today through late tonight.
Showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected to overspread the region by this afternoon and continue through this evening before departing late tonight.
Repetitive storms and multiple rounds of heavy rain may result in rainfall amounts which could exceed 3 inches locally.
Target Counties:
- Anne Arundel
- Carroll
- Central and Southeast Howard
- Central and Southeast Montgomery
- Charles
- Frederick
- Northern Baltimore
- Northwest Harford
- Northwest Howard
- Northwest Montgomery
- Prince Georges
- Southeast Harford
- Southern Baltimore
- Washington