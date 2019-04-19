WJZ WEATHERFlash Flood Watch
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore Weather, Flash, Flash flood watch, Flood, Maryland Weather, Watch, Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A flash flood watch will go into effect from noon today through late tonight.

Showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected to overspread the region by this afternoon and continue through this evening before departing late tonight.

Repetitive storms and multiple rounds of heavy rain may result in rainfall amounts which could exceed 3 inches locally.

Target Counties:

  • Anne Arundel
  • Carroll
  • Central and Southeast Howard
  • Central and Southeast Montgomery
  • Charles
  • Frederick
  • Northern Baltimore
  • Northwest Harford
  • Northwest Howard
  • Northwest Montgomery
  • Prince Georges
  • Southeast Harford
  • Southern Baltimore
  • Washington
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s