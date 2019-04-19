Filed Under:Baltimore News, Local TV, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The threat of severe weather impacted many counties across Maryland on Friday night.

Multiple counties across the state were under tornado warnings for portions of Friday night.

A tornado warning was issued for Montgomery County until 9:45 p.m.

The tornado warning included Bethesda, Aspen Hill and Fairland.

Previously, a tornado warning had been issued for Frederick and Washington counties until 8:30 p.m.

