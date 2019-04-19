Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The threat of severe weather impacted many counties across Maryland on Friday night.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The threat of severe weather impacted many counties across Maryland on Friday night.
Multiple counties across the state were under tornado warnings for portions of Friday night.
A tornado warning was issued for Montgomery County until 9:45 p.m.
The tornado warning included Bethesda, Aspen Hill and Fairland.
Previously, a tornado warning had been issued for Frederick and Washington counties until 8:30 p.m.
Continue to stay with WJZ for your latest weather updates.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook