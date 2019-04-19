Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A tornado watch is in effect for parts of Maryland.
Severe weather is expected Friday afternoon into the evening. A flash flood watch is also in effect.
Maryland Weather: Flash Flood Watch In Effect Friday
The tornado watch is in effect until midnight for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s, St. Marys and Washington counties.
Baltimore City is also included in the watch.
WJZ’s Weather Team will be tracking the storm all afternoon.
