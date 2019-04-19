GLEN BURNIE, Md, (WJZ) — More than 5,000 people have signed a petition to remove the judge who denied Tyrique Hudson a protective order against his neighbor. That neighbor was charged in Hudson’s murder just two months later.
Hudson, 22, requested an order of protection on February 16, 2019.
According to Hudson, 53-year-old James Allen Verombeck made a death threat against him.
It was denied by District Court Judge Devy Patterson Russell because Hudson “could not meet the burden of proof.”
On the morning of April 15. Hudson was gunned down in the stairwell of Colonial Square Apartments in Glen Burnie around 7:10 a.m.
After a nine-hour long standoff, police arrested Verombeck for Hudson’s murder.
‘They’ve Failed My Son,’ Family And Friends Of Tyrique Hudson Asking For Answers Following His Murder
The family and friends are using a Change.org petition to have Judge Russell removed from her judgeship.
“We are requesting a thorough investigation into the history of Judge Russell. We would like the investigation to include the number of orders of protections that were granted and those that were denied, and also to go beyond to see if there is a discrepancy in the number denied towards minorities compared to whites,’ the petition said.
We’ll have more on this story Friday evening.
