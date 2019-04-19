



The Baltimore Orioles game versus the Minnesota Twins was postponed Friday due to severe weather in Baltimore.

The game will be made up as a part of a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday, April 20.

The first game of the April 20 doubleheader will begin at 4:05 p.m. ET, followed by the regularly-scheduled game approximately 30 minutes after the first game concludes.

Fans holding tickets for the game originally scheduled for 7:05 p.m. can use those tickets for both games of the double header.

The first 20,000 fans, ages 15 and older, will receive an Orioles tote bag.

Tickets for Friday’s game will not be automatically honored for Saturday’s doubleheader. Fans must exchange their tickets from the April 19 game at the Oriole Park Box Office toward any remaining home game this season, including Saturday’s game.

All exchanges must be completed by May 31, 2019. Complimentary tickets are non-exchangeable.

Fans who purchased tickets on StubHub will need to reach out to StubHub about the tickets.

All ballpark gates will open at 3:00 p.m., and parking lots will open at 1:30 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on MASN and on the Orioles Radio Network, including flagship station 105.7 The Fan.

Ticket exchanges can be performed at the Oriole Park Box Office or submitted in writing along with the original tickets or Ticketmaster Confirmation Number and mailed via certified mail by May 31, 2019 to:

Baltimore Orioles

Attention: April 19 Rainout

333 West Camden Street

Baltimore, MD 21201

