WJZ WEATHERTornado And Flash Flood Watches In Effect For Parts Of Maryland
Filed Under:Baltimore, Brea McDonald, Local TV, missing in Harford County, Talkers


STREET, Md. (WJZ) — Authorities in Harford County are hoping the public can help them find a woman who’s been missing for more than a month.

Brea McDonald, 18, was last seen at midnight on March 9 at her residence on Bay Road in Street, Maryland.

She could be in Annapolis or DC.

She’s 5-foot-6 and 200 pounds.

If you’ve seen her call police or reach out the Harford Sheriff’s office.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s