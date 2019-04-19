Comments
STREET, Md. (WJZ) — Authorities in Harford County are hoping the public can help them find a woman who’s been missing for more than a month.
STREET, Md. (WJZ) — Authorities in Harford County are hoping the public can help them find a woman who’s been missing for more than a month.
Brea McDonald, 18, was last seen at midnight on March 9 at her residence on Bay Road in Street, Maryland.
She could be in Annapolis or DC.
She’s 5-foot-6 and 200 pounds.
If you’ve seen her call police or reach out the Harford Sheriff’s office.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook