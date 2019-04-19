WJZ WEATHERTornado And Flash Flood Watches In Effect For Parts Of Maryland
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s highest court will not reconsider a Serial podcast subject Adnan Syed’s request for a new trial.

However, Justin Brown, Syed’s attorney, said he will appeal to the highest court in the nation — the U.S. Supreme Court — to get his client a new trial.

The Baltimore Sun reported the Maryland Court of Appeals denied Syed attorney’s request to reconsider.

Syed is serving a life sentence for strangling his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee and burying her body in a Baltimore park in 1999. He’s maintained his innocence.

This story is developing. 

