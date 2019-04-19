WJZ WEATHERFlash Flood Watch
Filed Under:Easton Tucker, Justin Tucker, Ravens


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Justin Tucker’s son Easton has his dad’s skills when it comes to kicking field goals.

The Ravens kicker posted a video to Instagram showing Easton making a field goal kick right down the middle.

“This little dude rocks! Just had to share this – right down the middle!!” Tucker captioned the video.

After Easton makes the field goal, Tucker yells “Dude, that was awesome!” and goes in for a fist bump.

“Baby 🐐 [GOAT],” commented former Raven Torrey Smith on the post.

