BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Justin Tucker’s son Easton has his dad’s skills when it comes to kicking field goals.
The Ravens kicker posted a video to Instagram showing Easton making a field goal kick right down the middle.
“This little dude rocks! Just had to share this – right down the middle!!” Tucker captioned the video.
After Easton makes the field goal, Tucker yells “Dude, that was awesome!” and goes in for a fist bump.
“Baby 🐐 [GOAT],” commented former Raven Torrey Smith on the post.
